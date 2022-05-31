THIEVES STEALING TOMBSTONES IN KASAMA

Respect the dead – Kasama Mayor

Kasama, Sunday 29th May, 2022

Kasama Mayor Theresa Kolala has severely warned criminals breaking tombstones and stealing them in Kasama district that the law will catch up with them.

She said this when she recently visited Chiba Cemetery.

The Mayor said that it was a criminal offence to disgrace graveyards and that people were doing this just for money.

She called on bricklayers, welders and scrap metal dealers not to be buying suspicious looking materials and to report anyone selling materials from graveyards to the police.

Her Worship Theresa Kolala called on the residents of Kasama to help Kasama Municipal Council to clean graveyards and safeguard them.

The warned the graveyard criminals to stop their disgraceful conduct and allow the dead to rest in peace and dignity.

Chanda Nsofu

PF Northern Province

Youth Secretary