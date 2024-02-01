THIEVING PF COUNCILLOR FORMALLY CHARGED

Patriotic Front councillor for Sisinje in Chipangali Phillip Phiri has been formally arrested and charged for allegedly stealing 450 50kg bags of relief maize meant for the vulnerable people in his ward.

Police have charged the civic leader with theft by public servant while his co-accused James Sakala is facing the charge of theft.

“Phillip Bobat Phiri has been formally charged and arrested for the offence of Theft by Public Servant while James Sakala aged 38 of Nyakutwa area, Chipata District has been charged and arrested for the offence of theft,” Eastern Province police commanding officer Limpo Liywalii said.

Mr Liywalii said the court issued an order that 450 bags of maize that were recovered be given back to the rightful beneficiaries.

According to the police records, last week on Thursday, around 11:00 hours, a Volvo truck, white in colour with registration number ARB 3632, was loaded with 450 bags of white maize from the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) shed at Mgubudu.