Things Are Bad… there is no money in circulation- Chief Mpezeni

THINGS ARE BAD, SAYS CHIEF MPEZENI

Ngoni Paramount Chief Mpezani says things are tough as there is no money in circulation, reports Martha Banda.

Paramount Chief Mpezani agreeing with PF presidential candidate Miles Sampa said even in his constituency there is nothing happening.

He said the much talked about Constituency Development Fund (CDF) was just being talked about.

The Ngoni Paramount Chief agreed with Sampa that the 2026 elections will be tough even at presidential election as things were tough.

Sampa told Paramount Chief Mpezani that the Hichilema administration was holding on to money saying the much talked about CDF was just on paper.

Sampa who doubles as member of Parliament said the money was not being released by government.

“They are saying the PF will steal the money if released. They can’t pay local Contractors, they are saying they are PF. How are we going to live?” Sampa who went to inform the Paramount Chief about his bid for the PF presidency said.

But Paramount Chief Mpezani told Sampa to go ahead with his bid and asked the local people to help him.

Sampa is on a campaign trail in Eastern province for his PF presidency bid.

PF goes an extraordinary General Assembly in March to elect the successor President Edgar Lungu who has decided to retire after losing the 2021 elections. 10 candidates have put their names forward in what a Zambian Eye Political Analyst describes as the most highly contested political party election.

Zambian Eye