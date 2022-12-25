Things are better now -Mark Simuwe



“But bloggers blast Simuwe for failing to acknowledge how bad things are and for the high cost of living”

With the country experiencing the worst cost of living in 30 years, a UPND cadre Mark Simuwe says things are far better now under President Hakainde Hichilema.



Simuwe claimed that mealie meal was K300 under PF and Cooking oil was also over K350.

Soeaking on Prime Television, Simuwe said things have improved and the only people complaining are PF members that were collecting money in markets, bus stops and through government contracts.



But bloggers Simuwe for his lies and for living in utopia world.

The bloggers reminded Simuwe that the price of essential goods such as fuel, sugar, mealie meal and cooking are the highest they have been in 30 years.



The bloggers reminded Simuwe that this the quietest festive season Zambians have ever experienced with no crowds at shopping malls, no beer, chicken or meat shortages experienced.



Simuwe is a Cavendish university lecturer of Media Law and Ethics , PR law and Ethics ,Research Methodology and International Relations.