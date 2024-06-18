Things are better under HH



THINGS are better now under President Hakainde Hichilema than they would been had former President Edgar Lungu continued governing the country, Cornelius Mweetwa the Chief Government Spokesperson has said.



He wondered how much more difficult it would have been for citizens had the new dawn administration not introduced free education as the PF had scrapped off meal allowance.



“One wonders what would have happened to this country today. Meal allowance was removed…just imagine the challenges people are going through and people would have been looking for school fees