THIRTEEN YEAR OLD LUSAKA GIRL ARRESTED FOR MURDERING A ONE YEAR OLD BABY

A 13 year old girl has been arrested for killing a one year old baby. Police said a one year old baby of Lusaka’s Mtendere was killed by a 13 year old juvenile who could not stand the baby’s persistent crying after it defecated.



According to police, the merciless 13 year old girl whipped the poor baby, lifted the baby and hit the baby against the floor of the house on 3rd January this year around 11:00 hours.



ZNBC reports that the mother of the child identified as Faith Banda went out for work, leaving the baby in the hands of the juvenile.

Zambia Police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale confirmed the incident and stated the Juvenile is currently in police custody for allegedly murdering the one year old baby in Mtendere East.



Mwale said when police were alerted about the incident, they rushed to the scene where they found the baby unresponsive.

He said the baby was pronounced dead upon arrival at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH).

The suspect was interrogated and she confessed lifting and dropping the baby to the house floor. “I wanted her dead because she was troubling me. I whipped her before dropping her”, she told police without displaying any signs of regret or remorse.