‘Thirty to forty’ House GOP lawmakers at risk of 2026 defeat due to Trump

“A message to Republicans: watch out,” was the advice of one MSNBC political analyst on Saturday morning when asked about the election results in Wisconsin and Florida this past week.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Weekend,” analyst Dave Jolly, who previously served as a Republican in the House representing Florida, was asked whether the actions of Donald Trump and Elon Musk are “waking up the sleepy beast” that is the electorate.

That led Jolly to issue his warning to GOP lawmakers and explain to co-host Alicia Menendez, “What Donald Trump is doing with a collapsed Republican Congress is not good for the American people, regardless of your party registration.”

“I mean, as you described, these are ruby red seats and the one in the panhandle in particular, [Ex-GOP Rep.] Matt Gaetz’s district has the military presence, but also so culturally conservative –– you know, we often joke about it being lower Alabama. I mean, this is this is a culturally conservative national security military, veterans-based district and that district moved by about 17 points.”

“So the math is pretty simple here,” he elaborated. “If we saw Democratic districts in Florida move 15, 16, 17 points, imagine now if you’re an incumbent Republican and a five-point seat, a four-point seat, a six-point seat. You’re terrified. And you know, that’s about 30 to 40 members of Congress right now, because now they’re coming for you next.”