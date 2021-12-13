THIS CAMEROONIAN TRADITIONAL LEADER REJECTS 14-YEAR-OLD VIRGIN GIVEN TO HIM AS WIFE; INSTEAD, HE WILL SPONSOR HER EDUCATION 👏🏾👏🏾

The new Sultan of Bamoun in Cameroon, HRH Nabil Mbombo Njoya, has declined offer of a 14-year-old virgin in marriage as tradition demands.

According to tradition, the wife of a new Sultan must come from the Njim Monchouh family to terminate traditional rites known as “Lah-Kam”

This, Sultan Njoya refused the 14-year-old girl offered by the family because she is a minor and opted to marry his long time girlfriend instead.

He has however promised to sponsor the 14 year-old from secondary school right up to University.