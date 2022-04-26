By Chilufya Tayali

THIS COUNTRY NEEDS PRAYERS, OUR PRESIDENT NEEDS PRAYERS

I am genuinely concerned about this Country and the current leadership, there’s is too much emotions and personal hatred among us.

We can’t sort out our economic challenges if we are hell burnt to fix each other instead of engaging on how we can make the lives of our people better.

I will be holding a Press conference at 10:00hrs to address some of the inconsistencies that came out from President Hichilema’s Presser, and I am praying that I can reach out to the President to consider some of his positions, especially on some individuals.

Please let us pray for this Country, our President, Ministers, opposition leaders, church leaders, traditional leaders and everybody.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!

EEP – ICHALO BANTU!

ZAMBIA MUST BE OWNED BY ZAMBIANS!