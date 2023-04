THIS COUNTRY NEEDS SERIOUS PEOPLE TO MANAGE THE AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE- BINWELL MPUNDU

THIS COUNTRY NEEDS SERIOUS PEOPLE TO MANAGE THE AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE.

WHEN PARLIAMENT RESUMES,I WILL MOVE A MOTION OF CENTURE ON THE MINISTER OF AGRICULTURE AND HEALTH FOR MISLEADING THE HOUSE AND THE COUNTRY ON THE FOOD AND DRUG SITUATION .

IF NOT CHECKED THE MINISTER OF AGRICULTURE CAN PLUNGE THIS COUNTRY INTO CHAOS FOR DELIBERATELY MISLEADING PARLIAMENT AND THE COUNTRY OVER THE FOOD SITUATION. NOW THAT THE ZAMBIA BIODIVERSITY AGENCY HAVE EXPRESSED RESERVATIONS OVER THE IMPORTATION OF MEALIE MEAL FOR FEAR OF IMPORTING GMO’S WHAT WILL HON MUTOLO DO TO ARREST THE FOOD SHORTAGES.

SIMILARLY I WILL MOVE A MOTION OF CENSURE ON HON MASEBO FOR MISLEADING THE HOUSE ON THE DRUG SITUATION IN THE COUNTRY. EVERY ONE RECALLS HOW SHE AND THE MEMBERS ON THE RIGHT RUBISHED A PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE ON HEALTH’ REPORT THAT INFORMED THE HOUSE OF THE SERIOUS DRUG SHORTAGE SITUATION IN ALL HEALTH FACILITIES. BUT REALITY ON THE GROUND IS THAT THERE IS A SERIOUS DRUG SHORTAGE IN HEALTH FACILITIES.

THIS COUNTRY NEEDS SERIOUSNESS AND I WILL NOT SIT AND WATCH PEOPLE MANDATED TO SERVE PEOPLE PLAY GAMES.

TIME HAS COME FOR CITIZENS TO DEMAND ACCOUNTABILITY ON ALL OF US THEY HAVE MANDATED TO PROVIDE LEADERSHIP TO RISE TO THE OCCASION AND DO OUT JOBS.

WE ALL KNOW THE CONSEQUENCES OF THE LAPSES IN ADDRESSING THE FOOD AND DRUG SHORTAGES BECAUSE OUR LIVES DEPENDS HIGHLY ON THESE TWO.

Who ever will be upset with this should come to fremos at 13:22hr today.

BINWELL MPUNDU

NKANA MP

UMWINA NKANA