Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



·

It has degenerated into a political contest!

When I saw the Facebook post below, I felt sad.

It confirms and establishes the suspicion as true.

There is no fight against corruption.

If this was a fight against corruption, it would not degenerate into a petty political contest of quick and pyrrhic victories.

Courts are moved by hard evidence, not emotions of the prosecutor. Courts cannot be held responsible for dismissing cases for want of lack of evidence or poorly prepared cases.

Clearly, this has nothing to do with the fight against corruption,or the need to make asset recoveries or an effort to punish the offenders, but it is a perfect excuse to destroy one’s political opponents.

I feel pity for Law Enforcement Agencies