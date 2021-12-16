By Merlyn Mwanza

This house house is corrupt, said Lumezi Independent member of parliament Munir Zulu as his debate on the ACC was curtailed by First Deputy Speaker Malungo Chisangano.

During his fiery debate, Zulu called the ACC corrupt, saying rather than debating the budgetary allocation to the commission, the house should instead be debating about disbanding the commission.

Zulu said he did not agree with the allocation to the investigative agency because he considered the ACC corrupt, saying he was once enticed by someone from the commission with a K50,000 bribe in order to destroy his file.

As Zulu continued with his debate, he received several cautions to redirect his debate from deputy Speaker Chisangano, and when noticing that he was not heeding she curtailed his debate, forcing Zulu to say “then we are corrupt in this house.”

The Chairperson ordered him to withdraw the statement immediately, to which he obliged. https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/this-house-is-corrupt-munir-tells-deputy-speaker/