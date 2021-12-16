By Merlyn Mwanza
This house house is corrupt, said Lumezi Independent member of parliament Munir Zulu as his debate on the ACC was curtailed by First Deputy Speaker Malungo Chisangano.
During his fiery debate, Zulu called the ACC corrupt, saying rather than debating the budgetary allocation to the commission, the house should instead be debating about disbanding the commission.
Zulu said he did not agree with the allocation to the investigative agency because he considered the ACC corrupt, saying he was once enticed by someone from the commission with a K50,000 bribe in order to destroy his file.
As Zulu continued with his debate, he received several cautions to redirect his debate from deputy Speaker Chisangano, and when noticing that he was not heeding she curtailed his debate, forcing Zulu to say “then we are corrupt in this house.”
The Chairperson ordered him to withdraw the statement immediately, to which he obliged. https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/this-house-is-corrupt-munir-tells-deputy-speaker/
This young man is arrogant and intelligent. Personalities like this don’t last long in the leadership line because they eventually destroy their own image. How can he disrespect the very house he belongs to.
It is sad that we have such kindly of unwise leaders who can’t focus on important issues or debate with wisdom.
So now we know he participates in bribes and also in crime. Why else would the ACC want to deal with him. What a shame.
Unintelligent**