Rev. Walter Mwambazi writes…

This Insensitivity of this Social Media Generation is at an All Time Low! 😡

A rebuke by Rev Walter Mwambazi

So today the popular online platform “Mwebantu” broke a story about a prophet man of God who committed suicide 🥺

That in itself is extremely tragic especially when you consider that just two days ago I spoke about the pressure many clergy are going through daily to run ministry.

But this below is what has broken me deeply…

Of the reactions under the story as at the typing of this message, one reaction read…

😂 806

Who laughs at a death in our culture honestly?

Whether one agrees or disagrees with prophets or an individual, death by suicide is no laughing matter.

Depression is a serious mental illness and anyone could be susceptible to it. Some of those laughing today may suffer this condition with a loved one or even themselves tomorrow.

It is no laughing matter at all.

Even as we “play around” breaking our boredom on these platforms, don’t you ever lose your humanity.

Shame on all who laughed or used the laughing emoji for such a serious matter.

My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the deceased.