THIS is 27-year-old Mwila Chibwe who committed suicide last weekend over a K22,000 debt.

A nurse of Mufulira, Mwila wrote to us hours before his demise asking that his predicament is shared.

Sadly, news of his passing spread before his request was granted. He leaves behind a wife and a 4-month-old son.😢😢

BELOW IS WHAT HE WROTE TO US:

“Good morning adim; Whether you choose to keep my id hidden or not is up to you.

I SAVE LIVES FOR A LIVING AND I’M KINDLY ASKING IF ANYONE CAN SAVE MINE NOW.

I’m a male nurse aged 27 years, married, with one child(son, 4 months old). I’m coming out here in the open because I don’t want my son to have a thought of me as a coward who chickend out of his life at only 4 months old. I’ve had my successes and I’ve faced my failures, I’ve made mistakes but I don’t want to quit on life this way. I work hard its just unfortunate how I’ve fallen in such a dilemma. I fear I might not make it to Xmas tomorrow unless someone comes to my aid. I’m currently owing a total of K22,100 to very serious business men and theres no other around this one unless someone can come to my aid 🙏 because the pressure is too much. Life is worth living if you have something to live for. I owe my son and wife my life.”

Lesson: please, pay attention to those who may be going through tough financial situations.🙏🏾🙏🏾

