‘This Is Iconic’, Fans Hail Advert Featuring Ronaldo, Messi

Social media users have been reacting to an advertisement by luxury brand, Louis Vuitton, featuring two football legends, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The French luxury fashion house shared the advertisement of Ronaldo and Messi playing chess via its verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

The advertisement of the two legendary footballers have left some fans wondering how much the advert might have cost while others admired it.

A magazine, zenmagafrica, tweeted “This is iconic!!! Mesmerizing!!! Seeing the two greatest of our generation. Two warriors. Two different kings. Two men who have inspired millions of young kids to believe that someday, they too can be great. We love this shot so much.”

Another tweep, Dehkunle, commented on how the picture will make it to the walls of places. He said, “Most iconic picture ever, this picture will be hung in homes, schools, offices, stadiums, across the streets and will remain in the history of football, perfect timing.”

A tweep, Yubiieeee, wondered about the amount the brand would have spent on the advert saying, “The money that Louis Vuitton must have spent to get these two to do this must have been incredible.”

A popular tweep, Daniel Regha, hailed the brand for bringing the two footballers saying, “Louis Vuitton you guys did an incredible job bringing Messi & Ronaldo together for a photoshoot. Two GOATs. A brilliant advertising campaign. This is one of the best football pictures taken this century. Wishing both players nothing but the absolute best in the forthcoming WC.”