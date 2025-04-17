This is not a Government you can trust with the Constitution -Laura Miti



For those wondering why the UPND government cannot be trusted on something as fundamental as the Constitution, a good example is what it has done with the Cyber Security law.





When civil society protested the tyrannical provisions of the Cyber Security Bill, the government put in place an elaborate hoodwinking process. It “halted” its progress through Parliament to allow a “consultation,” that included a meeting of CSOs with the President.



In the end, the provisions that CSOs highlighted as highly problematic have arrogantly passed.



This is the government that wants to make amendments to the Constitution whose urgency it cannot explain.



Like it pretended to consult on both the Cyber Security and NGO Acts, it is fronting the interests of youth and women to pass the constitutional changes.



The why of such dishonesty, escapes me entirely.