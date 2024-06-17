This is perhaps one of the worst Brazilian teams in recent years- Ronaldinho

️ Ronaldinho : “This is a sad moment for those who love Brazilian football. It’s getting hard to find the spirit to watch the games.” ⬇️

“This is perhaps one of the worst teams in recent years, it has no respectable leaders, only average players for the majority.”

“I’ve been following football since I was a kid, long before I thought about becoming a player, and I’ve never seen a situation as bad as this. Lack of love for the shirt, lack of grit and the most important of all: football. I’ll repeat, our performance has been one of the worst things!”

“I’ve ever seen. Such a shame. I therefore declare my resignation. I will not watch any CONMEBOL Copa AmericaTM game, nor celebrate any victory!” 