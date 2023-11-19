This is so wrong and insulting to his wife” Charles Inojie gets mercilessly dragged as he visits Mr Ibu, shares photo with Jasmine

Nollywood actor, Charles Inojie has come under fire over the photos he shared online of his second visit to his ailing colleague, Mr Ibu.

We reported days back that Charles Inojie had paid a visit to him accompanied by Chineyerre Wilfred.

Now, the comic actor has paid another visit to him, alongside their mutual friends, and has shared photos of him with Jasmine and the actor’s sons.

In a lengthy post on his social media page, he narrated his bittersweet encounter with his at the hospital and recounted the conversation he had with the actor.

His post was however met with heavy criticism as many slammed him for not including his wife in his post.

One Sunlight Only wrote, “This is so wrong. I don’t care what the wife has done, but she remains Mr Ibu’s legal wife. This is very insulting to the highest level, this Jasmine of a girl isn’t related in any way.

One Queen Nivy wrote, “And the so-called wife is not in the hospital. Abi the visitors they fight her too. Nonsense!!

One Frankie Moore wrote, “I’m disappointed, unfollow now

One Uju Baybay wrote, “Why is this girl up in this family’s business

One Iphie Gift wrote, “Am really disappointed you could post this. Where is the wife in this pic? Nigerians, always glorifying nonsense

One Lata Love wrote, “Well done sir, we see u. U people should stop trying to discredit Ibu’s wife enough already

One Melisa Mikky wrote, “Everybody wey dey support this girl if them do una mama una go like am??

One Official Mr Charlez wrote, “Sooner or later the truth about who Jasmine is and damages she has done to this family will come because it can’t be hidden forever

One Ogoski Cynthia wrote, “Fear short people, short thing”.