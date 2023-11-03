This is the reason he turned down $5 million deal” Netizens react as Burna Boy allegedly flies Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika to Lagos for a fun time…

Nigerian award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu better known by his stage name, Burna Boy has caused a stir online with his relationship with Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika.

According to reports online, the singer flew the Kenyan socialite to Lagos to spend some quality time with him. Photos and videos making rounds online showed the new lovebirds walking into his Lagos mansion.

In a video, the 34-year-old is seen being led into the mansion by the singer, who was donning a red Basketball short.

Further fueling rumors of a brewing relationship, Vera posted photos while in Burna Boy’s Lamborghini.

The socialite and mum just got newly separated from the father of her child. Her baby daddy, Brown Mauzo announced on social media that they had decided to go separate ways.

Recall that the couple were once linked together in 2020, after they coincidentally shared pictures of themselves in karting gears and in a shooting range in the same location, which many alleged to be Los Angeles, USA.

However, Vera shut the reports down as she noted how Burna Boy was in a relationship.

The viral photos have gotten many talking with many hailing the Grammy singer for his love for ladies with massive derriere.

One Ogonnaa wrote, “Odogwu and big yansh

One Medium Photography wrote, “This is the real reason he turned down the Dubai gig of $5 million. Yansh

One Priscaa wrote, “Odogwu and big things

One Tee Queen wrote, “Port Harcourt boys and Yansh

One Official Crßzy Aquarian wrote, “Odogwu will reach everyone. I remember last year Nengi was lapping him

One I Am Karl wrote, “Gorilla and B girls na 5 & 6. Him tok like babies with fat anus”.