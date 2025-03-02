THIS IS WHAT CHAISA ILLEGAL MINERS HAVE TERMED AS MANAGENESE AND COAL!





According to their understanding, the authentication of these precious stones is done by Using a Magnet. If the black “stone” sticks to a Magnet then it qualifies to be a mineral resource.



A sachet of snacks filled with these stones is selling at k50 while 1kg is k150.



According to Rumours shared with Sun FM TV News Crew, Chinese Nationals with Offices in Matero North are offering good Monies to any quantity of this Resource.





These mining activities have been confirmed in Lusaka’s Lilanda, Chingwere and Chaisa Compound.



Authorities are yet to Comment.