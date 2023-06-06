This Is What Have Been Made To Be, A “Married Garden Boy”, No More Public Lawyer- Chilufya Tayali

EEP President Chilufya Tayali

THIS IS WHAT HAVE BEEN MADE TO BE, A “MARRIED GARDEN BOY”, NO MORE PUBLIC LAWYER

I am now the best opposition leader, offering constructive criticisms (as a garden boy), not discussing now issues.

Anyway, what can I do, if I want to live in peace with my family. Lawyers are tired of offering free services to me.

Just make sure you buy some of the vegetables when you find us by the market, especially “BaPraise singers”.

TAYALI THE MARRIED GARDEN BOY – FAMILIES MUST COME FIRST!!!

EEP – ICHALO BANTU MU GARDEN!!!

ZAMBIA SHALL BE LED BY PRESIDENT HICHILEMA FOREVER!!