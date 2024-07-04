This is what LeBron James is planning next after opting out Lakers’ $51 million contract

LeBron James has opted out of his $51.4 million player option for the upcoming season with the LA Lakers, sources report. This decision comes after his son, Bronny, officially joined him in Los Angeles after being drafted by the Lakers in the second round of the NBA Draft.

After the 19-year-old guard was selected 55th overall on Thursday night, both father and son were poised to create NBA history next season as the league’s first-ever father-and-son duo.

LeBron has since decided to opt out of his player option for the 2024-25 season, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Despite opting out of his $51.4 million option, LeBron is expected to continue playing for the LA Lakers alongside his son Bronny next season. Reports indicate that LeBron will negotiate a new deal ahead of his fifth season with the team.

Since joining the Lakers in 2018, the four-time NBA champion has solidified his status as one of the greatest players in basketball history, winning four championships and setting the all-time NBA points record across stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Lakers.

Bronny’s arrival is anticipated to bring new motivation and purpose to LeBron’s career moving forward.