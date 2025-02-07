This is why Kanye West is not taking any medication after a new diagnosis showed he’s battling autism

Kanye West has shed light on his new diagnosis in a recent interview, revealing that, with the help of his wife, Bianca Censori, he discovered he has autism rather than bipolar disorder.

The rapper was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder, but his perspective on his mental health changed after Censori encouraged him to see a different doctor.

“My wife took me because she said, ‘Something about your personality doesn’t feel like it’s bipolar. I’ve seen bipolar before,’” the 47-year-old rapper shared on The Download podcast with Justin LaBoy on February 4. “And come to find out, it’s really a case of autism that I have.”

West, now known as Ye, has been open about his mental health struggles, particularly after publicly disclosing his bipolar diagnosis following a 2016 hospitalization for what was described as a “psychiatric emergency.”

Reflecting on his behavior, Ye explained how his mindset influences his decisions.

“You’re like, ‘Oh man, I’m gonna wear this [Donald] Trump hat ‘cause I just like Trump in general,’” he said. “And when people tell you not to do it… that’s my problem. When fans tell me to do my album a certain way, I’ll do it the opposite way.”

He also acknowledged the challenges his loved ones face in supporting him through his struggles.

“It’s so difficult for them because I’m a grown man—you can’t tell me what to do,” Ye said. “You can’t take control of my bank account. You can’t control what I’m saying on Twitter.”

He further discussed how feeling a lack of control contributed to his struggles, referencing his fallout with Adidas in 2022 after making antisemitic comments.

“A lot of what was sending me into episodes—and it’s hard—my dad and a bunch of people said, ‘You can’t leave Adidas. Why would you leave all that money?’” he shared. “The constant feeling of not being in control spun me out of control.”

Kanye West further answered why he is not taking any medication after the new diagnosis.

“I haven’t taken the medication since I found out it wasn’t bipolar, that it wasn’t the right diagnosis,” he said. “I’m focused on finding things that don’t block my creativity—because obviously, that’s what I bring to the world. It’s worth the ramp-up, as long as y’all get the creativity.”