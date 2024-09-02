This is Why Ne-Yo’s Ex-Wife Crystal Renay Doesn’t Want To Marry Again

Ne-yo’s ex-wife, Crystal Renay, says she never would have married the singer-songwriter if she had known that he was living a polyamorous lifestyle.

She disclosed a recent episode of “The Culture Club Uncensored” podcast, saying she did not initially “understand the culture” when it came to polyamory.

The Bold and Bougie star also disclosed that her ex-husband “never, ever,” discussed the idea of being with multiple women at the same time, adding that even if he {Ne-Yo] had done so, it was not something she would have to consider agreeing to.

Crystal decided to stop being Ne-Yo’s wife in 2021 after another woman had his child while he was still married [to Smith]. In January 2023, the divorce was finalized.

15 months after the divorce, Ne-Yo was reportedly seen holding hands with two women in South Beach, Miami. Videos were later posted of the So Sick composer partying with the same women.

The divorce filings were said to have followed four months after Ne-Yo and Smith decided to honor their eight-year marriage by renewing their vows.

She, however, said she did not regret marrying the Grammy award-winning artist because their “love was real” as they welcomed three children together. Nonetheless, she remains a bit hesitant about getting married again.

“Marriage scares me right now…Because I felt like in my past marriage, I was living with a stranger because who I was in love with is not the person that he is now…And no shade, no disrespect, but that is the scary feeling, and so I don’t want to be blindsided ever again the way that I was in my past,” she stated.

Ne-Yo, however, continues to live his life. Last year, he was quoted in an interview saying that though he believes in monogamy, he was not sure if he was made for that kind of relationship because he tended to “crave new energy.”

“It’s hard for me to lock into one thing and stay locked into that one thing for a long period of time,” he stated in the interview.

Asked if he could be loyal, he answered, “I could,” adding that a breakup did not mean a person stopped loving someone but only meant the love may have “mutated into something else.”