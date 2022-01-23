This is Why Patrick Shai Committed Suicide

Veteran actor Patrick Shai died a misunderstood and broken man.

The actor endured a turbulent week and ended up committing suicide by hanging himself.

His close friend Botlhale Modisane who worked with the prolific actor at the Tshegofatso Pule Foundation told Sunday World that he died a broken man.

Botlhale added that the actor was troubled during his last days and tried to reach out to Cassper Nyovest to explain the meaning behind the video which went viral.

He still wanted to speak to the rapper personally after he spoke to his management team and apologise.

The actor and his colleagues had gone to the Johannesburg High Court to march ahead of the late Tshegofatso Pule’s hearing.

Tshegofatso is a South African woman who was murdered when she was 8 months pregnant.