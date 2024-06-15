THIS LOADSHEDDING IS A NIGHTMARE … I was far much better than my colleagues (UPND)- Lumgu

THIS LOADSHEDDING IS A NIGHTMARE – ECL

… I was far much better than my colleagues (UPND).

Ndola, Saturday, June,15,2024 [Smart Eagles]

Former Republican President Edgar Lungu says the PF Government was far much better than the new dawn administration.

Speaking when the United Kwacha Alliance leaders attended the Thanksgiving service at Trinity Embass Church in Ndola, Mr. Lungu said the past three years has been difficult for the people of Zambia adding that the current Loadshedding is a nightmare.

He said lack of food still remains a challenge for the majority Zambians.

” I know what you went through when I was President, I was far better than my colleagues, we have to compare and contrast these things. The suffering was not was not like this when I was in power. Let those we with ears listen,” Mr. Lungu said amidst jubilation.

And the former Head of State said the church has the duty to sanitize politics by ministering to politicians directly.

” Some politicians come to church to capture following and grow numbers but as they come, minister to them so that they know the love of God. Politicians can’t be better if the church fears them. I have seen that there is an increase of harrassment of the church, but keep praying and encouraging each other,” Mr. Lungu said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lungu said the ministry of Religious Affairs and National Guidance will be recreated when UKA forms Government in 2026.