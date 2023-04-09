THIS MAY JUST BE HICHILEMA’S END – KABIMBA

This may just be the end of Hakainde Hichilema, says Economic Front (EF) leader Wynter Kabimba on the skyrocketing mealie meal prices and shortages of the same commodity.

And Kabimba said he has always questioned President Hichilema’s competence, given the “easy jobs of auditing and cattle ranching”, saying he was just fortunate he faced a political party that had committed suicide as he could not have won power if he faced a skilled politician like late president Michael Sata.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Kabimba bemoaned what was being described as cheap mealie meal prices offloaded by ZNS at K155, when the same was going for less than K130 before President Hichilema assumed office, with promises that he would reduce prices to K50. He said worse off, the people were not only being confronted with the escalating prices in the staple commodity but the shortages of the same.

He said Zambians could at least tolerate the high prices, but they could not tolerate the shortages.

“It would be very very difficult for him to wave this storm because it looks at the very people’s life. Secondly, the man is living in denial. If you listen to statements coming from his ministers of Agriculture and Finance, they are giving him hope that what is being peddled as crisis is just a figment of people’s imagination when the reality is otherwise,” Kabimba said, reminding the President that he himself while in opposition said that hunger stokes anger.

Kabimba said if…https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/this-may-just-be-hichilemas-end-kabimba/