The Moroccan FA has said that their World Cup win has nothing to do with Africa.

In a comment after their surprise victory over Spain, Morocco national team coach Sofiane Boufal told international media that their win was for the Arab world.

“Thanks to all Moroccans all over the world for their support, to all Arab people, and to all Muslim people,” he has been quoted as saying.

The remarks come after much of Africa joined the country in celebrating with them after they handed a shock defeat to Spain through penalty knock-outs.

Across social media, people have hailed Morocco as an African victory. After the exit of Senegal, Cameroon and Ghana, people in different African countries have naturally adopted Morocco.

The remarks have raised issues over Morocco’s own identity where it has identified itself with people outside of Africa. In 1987, Morocco applied to join the European Union but it was turned down because it could not be regarded as European.

At the Africa Cup of Nations this year, Morocco eliminated the Flames in the round of 16.