This year’s Nc’wala to take 5 days!



This year’s Nc’wala traditional ceremony, which marks 125 years since the death of Mpezeni I, will be hosted for five days from the previous three due to extended activities.





The ceremony will start from Feira, Luangwa, tomorrow, where Ngonis are expected to cross the Zambezi River to mark 190 years since they (Ngonis) crossed the water body from South Africa into Zambia, Malawi and Tanzania.



Nc’wala traditional ceremony organising committee secretary general Adamson Sakala said this on Saturday during the last preparatory meeting.





On Wednesday, there will be a walking carnival while on Thursday Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni is expected to move from Ephendukeni palace to Laweni in Mtenguleni.



“On Friday he (the chief) will be receiving visitors and Saturday is the final day. We have a new arena which has been done by the king through the committee and Government,” Mr Sakala said.





He said Chief Mpezeni has invited King Mswati III and President Hakainde Hichilema to officiate at the main event slated for Saturday.



King Mswati is the Ngwenyama of Eswatini and head of the Swazi royal family.





Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Paul Thole said Government has given the organising committee a hunting licence to kill four hippos, two buffaloes and three impalas.



