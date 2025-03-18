THIS YEAR’S UKUSEFYA PANG’WENA TO TAKE PLACE FROM 7TH TO 9TH AUGUST 2025



The Bemba Royal Establishment has announced that this year’s Ukusefya Pa Ngwena traditional ceremony will take place from August 7 to 9.





SENIOR CHIEF NKULA made this announcement during the ILAMFYA COUNCIL in Kasama, emphasizing that this year’s ceremony will be a unique event in the Bemba calendar.



He emphasized the need for participating chiefdoms to leverage the event for business opportunities.





And Paramount Chief Chitimukulu, disclosed that he intends to invite Native Americans to the ceremony, in a bid to foster cultural exchange between the two nations.



He explained that this initiative follows his 2018 visit to the United States, where he interacted with Native American communities.





The MWINELUBEMBA said this through his Secretary, RICHARD MUKUKA.



And Ukusefya Pan’gwena Ceremony’s Vice Chairperson, BWALYA CHITEBA, said the announcement of the dates marks the start of preparations for the event.





Meanwhile, Copperbelt Province coordinator, Stella Kasonde, said that the committee intends to line up a number of activities ahead of the ceremony.