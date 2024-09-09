Thobela FM radio presenter Skhumbuzo Mbatha robbed at gunpoint in Gauteng



Skhumbuzo Mbatha, a radio presenter at Thobela FM, fell victim to a robbery where he was held at gunpoint and had his valuables taken by unidentified individuals.



The incident occurred on Sunday night, September 8, around 22h30 on the N17 ramp into N1 in Johannesburg, Gauteng.



Mbatha recounted the frightening experience in a social media post, describing how he was threatened with a gun by two individuals speaking in an overtly foreign language.



He expressed feeling helpless during the ten-minute ordeal as his phones were stolen.



The media personality emphasized that he is not okay after enduring the traumatic experience of having guns pointed at him for an extended period, detailing how he was forced to walk to a nearby location and thoroughly robbed.



Although, he is thankful that he was instructed to quickly put on his helmet and drive away in his bike without looking back.