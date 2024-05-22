Thomas Sipalo aka Diffikoti has been appointed UKA national youth chairman

THOMAS SIPALO IS NEW UKA NATIONAL YOUTH CHAIRPERSON

22/05/24

The United Kwacha Alliance, UKA Council of Presidents (CoP) has appointed Mr. Thomas Sipalo as the new UKA National Youth Chairperson with immediate effect.

On behalf of the Council of Presidents, UKA Chairperson Sakwiba Sikota SC, Presidents Harry Kalaba and Jackson Silavwe welcomed Mr. Sipalo into the leadership of the people’s movement.

Signed:

Silavwe Jackson

Chairperson Commmuications

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA