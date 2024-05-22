Thomas Sipalo aka Diffikoti has been appointed UKA national youth chairman

THOMAS SIPALO IS NEW UKA NATIONAL YOUTH CHAIRPERSON
22/05/24
The United Kwacha Alliance, UKA Council of Presidents (CoP) has appointed Mr. Thomas Sipalo as the new UKA National Youth Chairperson with immediate effect.
On behalf of the Council of Presidents, UKA Chairperson Sakwiba Sikota SC, Presidents Harry Kalaba and Jackson Silavwe welcomed Mr. Sipalo into the leadership of the people’s movement.
Signed:
Silavwe Jackson
Chairperson Commmuications
United Kwacha Alliance-UKA
The beauty about this UKA grouping is that it has representation across the country: aba Mambwe, aba Tumbuka, aba Nkoya, ba Kaonde, aba Bemba, aba Ila, aba Nsenga, aba Ushi, aba Subiya, aba Tonga, aba Bisa, aba Ngoni, aba Lozi etc. Noti grouping ya mutundu umo, when people ask, how come only one tribe in this grouping, ati all regions are represented! Late Kenneth Kaunda said “One Zambia, One Nation” , he didn’t say “One Zambia, One Region”! Bwafya!