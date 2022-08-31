Thomas Sipalo Takes On Pres. Hichilema Over Enumerators & DSTV

Losing Munali MP Thomas Sipalo took to President Hakainde Hichilema’s Facebook page decrying the lack of sensitization over the census currently underway.

Sipalo of the comic duo of Diffikoti & Bikiloni also squeezed in his DStv campaign for reduced rates.

Although Sipalo managed to grab the attention of President Hichilema over the enumerators, his DStv campaign was ignored.

It still got a lot of people asking President Hichilema to way in on the subject.

Enumerators have not been accepted in certain circles with tales of them being chased or having dogs set on them which situation has made their exercise difficult to execute.

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S FULL STATEMENT

The Zambia Statistics Agency (ZAMSTAT), this month embarked on the National Census of Housing and Population exercise. This will involve door to door physical counting of people who live in Zambia. The results of the census will determine our national development priorities.

We therefore call upon everyone to make it your singular call to sensitise those that are not fully aware about this exercise. Make a call to your friends and relatives and inform them of this, very important ongoing exercise.

We are also calling on local leaders at various levels, traditional leaders, church leaders and others in communities to help in the sensitisation of our citizens in this exercise.

Make that call and report on this thread that “I have done my duty.” We trust you and believe that we will do this together.

BE COUNTED!

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia