Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel has received a temporarily suspended one-game touchline ban and £35,000 fine while Tottenham coach, Antonio Conte was hit with a £15,000 penalty for the part they played in their touchline bust-up during the game between Chelsea and Tottenham

Tuchel was deemed the guiltier party by an independent regulatory commission following his post-match clash with Tottenham boss Conte at Stamford Bridge on Sunday August 14.

Tuchel and Conte were red carded at full-time and then exchanged words as they shook hands, with the Blues boss blaming Conte over his refusal to look him in the eyes.

Tuchel has also received a bigger financial penalty of £35,000 compared to Conte’s of £15,000.

An FA spokesperson said: ‘An independent Regulatory Commission has today ordered that Thomas Tuchel be fined £35,000 and banned from the touchline for one match, and Antonio Conte be fined £15,000 after they respectively breached FA Rule E3.

‘Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte admitted that their behaviour after the final whistle of the Premier League game between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC on Sunday 14 August 2022 was improper, and both managers requested a paper hearing.’

‘These sanctions are subject to appeal, and Thomas Tuchel’s one match touchline ban has been suspended temporarily pending the independent Regulatory Commission’s written reasons for its decisions that will be made available in due course.’