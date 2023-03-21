THOSE ADVISING LUNGU TO RUN AGAIN HAVE NOTHING TO OFFER… they should retire with him, SAYS PF MP

THOSE ADVISING LUNGU TO RUN AGAIN HAVE NOTHING TO OFFER, SAYS PF MP … they should retire with him

Edgar Lungu should encourage the people urging him to run for the presidency to retire with him as they have nothing to offer, says Kantanshi member of parliament (PF) Anthony Mumba.

Speaking with Daily Revelation over reported maneuvering in the PF to create room for Lungu to fill up the PF presidency in order to contest the 2026 general elections, Mumba said he hoped the entire PF leadership would have rebranded by now, almost two years after they were voted out of office.

“Well, If there is any truth in it (Lungu running again) then president Edgar Lungu is making a very grave mistake and a regrettable one for that matter because he has already done his race. I think what the focus should have been that the entire leadership should have been sorted out, rebranded and ready to provide the necessary checks and balances to the UPND,” Mumba said. “But if really there are people who are advising him that (he stands), well, my message to him is that… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/those-advising-lungu-to-run-again-have-nothing-to-offer-says-pf-mp-they-should-retire-with-him/