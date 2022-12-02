Those anticipating division after convention are just doomsayers – Nakacinda

Those anticipating division after convention are just doomsayers – PF

By Walusungu Lundu

RAPHAEL Nakacinda says there could be more than eight contestants for the PF presidency.

The PF chairperson for information and publicity said in an interview that there are some people other than the eight wishful party presidential candidates who want to take part in the race.

He said processes to have such people accommodated are being undertaken and that they will be concluded in due time.

“There could be more contestants for the PF presidency but those eight are the ones that have expressed interest at the moment. So there are many processes that are being undertaken that are yet to be concluded,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nakacinda said PF has a lot of work to do as it rebrands.

He said the party would ensure the rebranding process reflects the wishes of the people.

He said part of the rebranding process is amending the party constitution.

“We have a lot of work to do. It is not only dependent on the infighting in the UPND, we have our own role to play, we are not taking this for granted. We will continue to work extra hard and make sure that the rebranding process reflects the wishes of the people,” Nakacinda said. “I think the processes are being undertaken, among them is the amendment to the party constitution and restructuring of our leadership structures from the grassroots. So all those process, it’s a complex process but it will culminate into a general conference at some point.”

He said those anticipating divisions in the PF after convention are just doomsayers.

He said the party is determined to remain united after the selection of its leader.