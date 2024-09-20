THOSE ASKING HH TO DECLARE ASSETS ARE ENGAGING IN RUMOUR MONGERING – STATE HOUSE



State House has dismissed calls for President Hakainde Hichilema to declare his assets and liabilities saying he already did so in 2021



Former Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) chairman Musa Mwenye has been a proponent to have the President and other senior officials such as permanent secretaries regularly declare their assets, given the power they have to administer state resources.



Mwenye said while he as chairman of the ACC, he was regularly required to declare his assets, arguing that a law must be enacted to require the President and permanent secretaries to do the same.



He has been supported in this endeavour by other Zambians, including civil society organisations such as Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z).



Last Tuesday, TI-Z Executive Director Maurice Nyambe argued that T-lZ was disappointed that President Hichilema failed to say anything about the declaration of assets and liabilities law in his address to Parliament last Friday, which he stated was a well known way of fighting corruption.



