Those celebrating the escape of JJ Banda don’t mean well for the country – Kabimba



ECONOMIC Front president Wynter Kabimba has condemned those celebrating the actions of Petauke Central Member of Parliament Emmanuel Banda who is said to have escaped from the hospital through a window standing more than two meters high on Sunday evening.



Banda is facing a non bailable offence of aggravated robbery and was remanded at Namuseche Correctional Facility in Chipata but got admitted to Chipata General Hospital on August 1.



In response to the escape of the law maker, some citizens have hailed the alleged criminal for taking such a step.



Responding to the celebrants, Kabimba stated that the culture of impunity should not be tolerated in the country.



“Those speaking the loudest and pretending to be more concerned do not mean well for this country because they are perceiving criminals as heroes,” he added.



He commended Government for uploading the rule of law, ensuring that those who committed crimes against humanity are held accountable.



“Honestly, people ought to commend the new dawn government for upholding the rule of law where those who committed crimes or atrocities against humanity must be held accountable in ensuring the dispensation of social justice.”



“The judicial predicament on JJ must serve as precedence for the UPND as an incumbent political party in power to desist from emulating what was happening under the previous political regime,” he advised.



Kabimba further said those claiming that Banda’s rights where violated while he was in custody must read more on the law so that they can have comprehensive understanding.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, August 8, 2024