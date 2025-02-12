Those complaining about lack of textbooks must read Bible – Syakalima

By Chinoyi Chipulu

Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima says those saying there are no text books following the introduction of the new curriculum in schools should go and read the Bible.

And Syakalima said teachers did not need text books to teach about values in schools.

Syakalima said this when he was checking on various schools in Lusaka on the commencement in the rollout of the new curriculum for Early Childhood Education (ECE), Grade One and Form One classes.

“I heard someone saying there are no textbooks, do you need a text book in order to teach about emotions? Do you need a text book to teach about values? So if people want textbooks, I will refer them- daily revelation