THOSE CONDEMNING PRESIDENT HH FOR APPOINTING ECZ COMMISSIONERS ARE DISTRACTIVE, UNPROGRESSIVE AND UNPATRIOTIC.

It is surprising that the people who were in the forefront castigating President HH for delaying in appointing the head and other commissioners at ECZ are today condemning him for actually doing so.

The same people who said that the vacuum at ECZ was an affront to the electoral process in the country are again attacking the President. They actually said this absence of relevant commissioners including the Chairperson at ECZ was a recipe for anarchy, sadly today, the President is being called names for heeding to that call, very strange indeed!

We therefore find the behaviour of such individuals who are only bent on condemning everything the Head of State does very distractive uprogressive and unpatriotic. Ideally, the President took a while to appoint people in those substantative positions to ensure that the right candidates or officers were picked considering the magnitude and sensitivity of the office.

Let us be cognisance of the fact that most of the wars or the instabilities experienced in other countries have been caused by mostly electoral bodies that are incompetent and inexperienced.

We urge all progressive Zambians to ignore those condemning the President’s appointment of madam Mwangala Zaloumis as head of ECZ, Mr Ali Simwinga as her Deputy and Mr Mcdonald Chipenzi as commissioner respectively. Truly the vacuum at ECZ was not very healthy in a democratic dispensation because it caused uncertainty in the electoral processes particularly in decision making.

What is now required from all of us is to give maximum support to the appointing authority and the newly appointed officers for them to deliver to all our expectations.

