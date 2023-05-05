THOSE DEFENDING ECL ON HIS WIFE’S $400,000 DRAMA MUST THINK TWICE
Authored By Mupishi Jones
A few months ago, this country was greeted with the news of jailing of Edgar Lungu’s personal barberman for 25 years after the court found him guilty of gunning down to death Lawrence Banda in cold blood,are these defenders of Edgar suggesting that Edgar didn’t know about this when he was the commander of all armed forces including the intelligence wing? Can these Edgar defenders still tell the nation with the same certainity that Edgar knew or he didn’t know about his wife’s hauling huge amounts of money for safe custody to her relatives?