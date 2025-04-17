Those insulting priests are inviting God’s wrath… Priests are not men like any other – Archbishop Phiri

Those insulting priests are inviting God’s wrath – Archbishop Phiri

… Priests are not men like any other



By Chinoyi Chipulu



Ndola Catholic Archbishop Benjamin Phiri says sometimes over-familiarity with priests bred contempt against the people of the collar.



And Bishop Phiri says it is unreasonable for public office bearers to argue when advised by priests because they have a duty to speak for the people when things are not good in society.





Recently, chief government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said the government shall isolate Auxiliary Bishop of Chipata Diocese, Gabriel Msipu Phiri, from the Catholic Church and deal with him as an individual for criticising the UPND government over its failure to deliver on its promises in the four years it has been in government.



During the Chrism Mass in the Ndola Cathedral, last week, Archbishop Phiri said people that insulted priests when advised risked the wrath, because priests were set ap



