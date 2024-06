THOSE INVOLVED IN JAY JAY’S SO CALLED ABDUCTION TO PUT US IN BAD LIGHT WILL PAY THE PRICE – GOVERNMENT

By Mwiche Nalwimba

CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says President Hakainde Hichilema and State House have nothing to do with Emmanuel Jay Banda’s “so called abduction”.

And Mweetwa says it’s a misnomer for former president Edgar Lungu to say he was better than President Hichilema when he was in office.

At a media briefing, Monday,

(Read more @ Diggers.News)