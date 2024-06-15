THOSE PRAYING FOR UKA’S DOWNFALL WILL NOT SUCCEED – KALABA

… we are aspiring to make things better in the country.

NDOLA, SATURDAY, JUNE, 15, 2024 [SMART EAGLES]

CITIZENS First President Harry Kalaba says the United Kwacha Alliance leadership only aspiration is to make things better for the country and its people.

Speaking in Ndola at the Thanksgiving Service at Trinity Embass Church attended by UKA leaders, Mr. Kalaba said that those praying for the downfall of the alliance will not succeed.

He said God is preparing good leadership through the United Kwacha Alliance – UKA.

“We need to accept that there is poverty in the country coupled will unfulfilled fake promises and we will not stop talking about it. God is preparing good leadership through UKA and we are aspiring to make things better in the country, ” Mr. Kalaba said.

Mr. Kalaba advised Zambians to remain strong and vigilant in the midst of hunger in the country.

” What the country needs is a lot and what people are lacking is also alot and we need to look to God for us to continue going forward. We need to be strong and vigilant in this trying moment,” the CF leader said.

SmartEagles2024.