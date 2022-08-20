THOSE SEEKING PUBLIC OFFICE MUST CREATE OWN WEALTH- HH

By Michael Nyumbu

President Hakainde Hichilema has challenged citizens seeking public office to ensure they work hard to create their own value and wealth.

The Head of State recalls how he began working for himself through entrepreneurship at the age of 27 which generated his current wealth.

Speaking on Friday morning during a radio interview in Lusaka, Hichilema explains the need for citizens to work hard before seeking public office to avoid tempering with public resources.

He reminds those who are in public offices to distinguish between public resources and their personal money to avoid being found wanting for abuse of resources.

The President also explains that public resources belong to the citizens and the unborn children and not individuals in offices.

He adds that this will help curb the abuse of public funds by the office bearers.

And United Party for National Development (UPND) youths in Choma district say the party is free from corruption.

District youth Chairperson Dunbar Muchimba say the party will not stand and support anyone who is corrupt.

He adds that anyone corrupt in the party should remember that they are one their own.