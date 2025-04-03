Those sponsoring WHY ME today must remember that there is no honor among thieves- Simon Mulenga Mwila

By Simon Mulenga Mwila
The rise of Francis Kapwepwe, infamously known as WHY ME, as a self-proclaimed political commentator is a sad reflection of how low some have sunk in the name of offering “checks and balances.” Instead of engaging in meaningful debate, he has resorted to insults and demeaning language particularly against President Hakainde Hichilema, who is not only our Head of State but also a parent and husband.
Democracy thrives on criticism, but criticism must be constructive, issue-based, and respectful. Insulting the President or any leader does not add value to national discourse. It only fuels division, hate, and a culture of disrespect that weakens our democracy.
Those sponsoring WHY ME today must remember that there is no honor among thieves. It is only a matter of time before he turns against them. A person who stands for nothing and whose only currency is insults cannot be controlled. Once his services as a hired gun are no longer needed, he will do what he does best, attack and demean his own former paymasters.
Zambians deserve real checks and balances not political mercenaries hurling insults for personal gain.
If anyone has genuine concerns about governance and how UPND is running the country, let them speak with facts, reasoning, and solutions. This is how leaders are held accountable, not through street-style vulgarity.
The dignity of leadership must be upheld, and those who think sponsoring hate speech will advance their interests must rethink their strategy.
Zambia needs dialogue, not noise.
Why Me is a true freedom fighter, a hero. He is currently in a safe place. We applaud his bravery in the face of this oppressive regime.
For as long as those insulting ECL and Bemba people are not arrested, we will keep on supporting this lion of Africa. Mwaice, carry on with your good work speaking on behalf of the entire country, except him and his tribesmen that have immunity to insult.
Have you ever heard of Trump or Starmer arresting people that insult them? So why does that man think he is beyond being insulted? Is he a god? Shah.
Vote for change in 2026.