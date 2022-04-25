Stakeholders Post Press Briefing Commentary
Those that are close to Lillian the DPP I would sincerely encourage you to advise her to resign. It is clear she does not have the Presidents support in any way and the right thing to do is leave and pursue other interests.
Trevor Maliwanda Simumba
Resign for what?
She is on firm ground, and she knows it.
Whichever office appointed her has the power to fire her.
There is a lot more to this.
I pray the police give this woman around the clock protection in case praise singers decide to attack her.
These personal fights by the state against citizens should have died with PF.
Why are they dragging their feet?
If you are not used to cows you must be an idiot. I can even guess you are a very poor person.
The same idiot goes to the butchery to buy beef effectively putting money in Hakainde’s pockets, afterwards you come in the open and start jilting HH for being used to cows, idiot, look at it.
You lost elections, too bad, but is insulting going to change anything? Idiot.
Thank you ba Trevor for the timely advice to those trying to run away from the law. Let them tell her to resign. Time to sort out wrong doers.