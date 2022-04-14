Home politics PF Those UPND caders who had a Press Briefing yesterday against the DPP... politicsPFUPND Those UPND caders who had a Press Briefing yesterday against the DPP should be arrested – PF Cadre Charles Kakula April 14, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.