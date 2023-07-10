Those who are refuting that this is the most tribally inclined govt in our post independent history can prove us wrong with facts- Fred M’membe

LET’S ARGUE WITH GRAPHS, CHARTS, FIGURES

Those who are refuting that this is the most tribally inclined government in our post independent history can prove us wrong with facts – graphs, charts, figures and so on and so forth.

Let them publish the ethnic composition of the leadership, management and boards of each ministry, department, parastatal, agency, commission and so on and so forth.

Let them publish the ethnic composition of the key leadership of the judiciary, the Electoral Commission of Zambia, the police and other law enforcement agencies.

Let them publish the ethnic composition of the key State House staff and that of those on diplomatic postings.

If they need help it can be easily and promptly extended to them.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party