THOSE WHO GET STARLINK CAN START INTERNET CAFE BUSINESSES – MUTATI

By Philip Chisalu

MINISTER of Technology and Science Felix Mutati has insisted that Starlink internet is not expensive, arguing that people should not purchase it just for individual consumption but for resell.

According to the Starlink website, the cost to access the service includes K771 monthly subscription, K10,744 for hardware and K400 for shipping and handling of the hardware.

But some netizens took to social media to lament…

